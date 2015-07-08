BEIJING, July 8 China's securities regulator has relaxed rules to allow firms that recently sold their own hares to buy them back from the market in yet another step to halt plunging share prices.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in an online statement on Wednesday that state-owned financial companies should also buy undervalued shares, which it defined as those with prices that have fallen below a reasonable level.

Under Chinese law, companies are not allowed to trade their own shares in the run-up to the release of their quarterly earnings. Firms are also barred from trading their shares in the six months following the previous transaction. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)