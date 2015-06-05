BEIJING, June 5 China is currently amending rules on margin trading and short selling and will publish them when "time is ripe," the securities regulator said on Friday.

Zhang Xiaojun, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission, made the comments at a weekly news conference. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)