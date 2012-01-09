BEIJING Jan 9 China's top stock market regulator has vowed to press on with reforms to clean up initial public offerings and delistings and encourage more bond issuance so investors get a better deal, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The promises were laid out on Monday by the newly appointed Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing, who is grappling with a stock market whose main index lost a fifth of its value in 2011, despite China's robust growth.

Guo has already said he has no plans to ride to the market's rescue, but in his latest comments he laid out steps that might instill more confidence that China's capital markets offered investors value for money.

"Substantial measures must be taken to address the overpricing of IPOs and malicious speculation on the shares of poorly performing companies," Guo told a meeting of regulatory officials, according to Xinhua.

"This year we must continue deepening institutional reforms so there is a focus on disclosing information that is ample, complete and accurate," said Guo.

He also flagged possible greater participation by foreign firms in China's securities markets.

"We must accelerate nurturing and developing market intermediary entities, further opening up to the outside and bringing in entities, talent, products and technologies from mature markets," he said.

Guo also called for "stricter regulation on listed companies that have not distributed dividends as promised or have long refused to do so", said the report.

"Corporate bonds should take a bigger share in direct financing, while research should be undertaken to launch new bond products such as high-yield bonds issued by state-owned enterprises, municipal bonds and agency bonds," Guo said.

He also said delisting rules would be sharpened so that the stock market becomes more truly a "mechanism for survival of the fittest", said Xinhua.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 2011 down 21.7 percent, its worst annual performance since the global financial crisis in 2008, amid evidence that Chinese factory activity continues to shrink.

But China shares produced their biggest daily gain in three months on Monday, when the Shanghai Composite Index surged 2.9 percent on better-than-expected December loan growth and money supply data, as well as comments by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.

Wen said on the weekend that Beijing would improve market regulation and protect investors' rights.

The Shanghai Composite dropped almost 33 percent over the last two years, putting it among the worst performers in Asia. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Will Waterman)