Feb 19 The chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Xiao Gang, will step down "within days", the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Chinese officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

Xiao will be replaced by Liu Shiyu, current chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China and a former deputy governor of the Chinese central bank, the WSJ reported on Friday. (on.wsj.com/1osozpH) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)