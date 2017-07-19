China's securities regulator pledges to follow new financial supervisory body's lead

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said late on Tuesday that it would follow the lead of a new financial oversight body personally mandated by President Xi Jinping and support its efforts to curb risks in capital markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its website that it would also promote stable growth and focus on enhancing the capital market's financing of the real (non financial markets) economy.

China is grappling with rising risks from misallocated investment that has built up since the global financial crisis and the government wants to improve supervision for what officials call "chaotic" financial markets.

The regulator made those pledges after an internal party committee meeting. Xi announced on Saturday that a new financial oversight body would be set up under the cabinet and that the central bank would take on a bigger role in managing risks in financial markets.

"The CSRC will earnestly implement the requests of the Financial Stability and Development Committee, conscientiously obey and rely on the (central bank's) leadership, in order to do a good job of reforming and ensuring stable development for the capital markets," it said.

The CSRC also said it would improve the quality of listed companies, improve the delisting system, and strengthen supervision to protect investor interests. (Reporting by Brenda Goh)