SHANGHAI Dec 10 Chinese regulators have asked brokerages about the impact of Tuesday's stock market slump on their operations, the state-owned Securities Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The regulators have also ordered securities firms to submit a report with their near-term outlook for the stock market, the paper said, citing unidentified sources from various brokerage firms.

Such checks are standard procedures taken by regulators following big swings in the stock market, according to industry experts.

Chinese shares plunged on Tuesday, sharply reversing course from a two-week rally fuelled in part by speculation the central bank would further ease policy, with a key stock index recording its biggest fall since the depths of the global financial crisis.

