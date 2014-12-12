* HK-Shanghai link opens up China shares to foreign
investors
* Foreign institutions deterred by opacity, weak governance
* Banks aim to give comfort with better China stock research
* Banks compete for small talent pool of China stockpickers
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Dec 12 China stockpickers are
becoming hot property as global banks compete for talent capable
of seeing through the inadequate disclosure and weak governance
that is deterring some investors from taking advantage of new
opportunities to trade Chinese shares.
China stocks have been soaring in recent weeks, a rally
driven by a surprise cut in interest rates on Nov. 21 and the
launch of the Stock Connect scheme earlier that week, which for
the first time gave foreign investors direct access to
Shanghai-listed stocks via Hong Kong.
While mainland investors jumped into the onshore market in
anticipation of a flood of foreign money, the response from the
outside world has been tepid, in part because European and U.S.
institutional clients are wary of the quality of information
available on Chinese companies and the standards of governance.
To get foreign investors more comfortable with China
companies and generate trading fees, banks need to offer clients
quality equity research.
"It is notoriously hard to get information out of Chinese
companies, which is why good research differentiates," said
Rishi Khosla, chief executive of Copal Amba, a Moody's-owned
research firm with around 80 staff in mainland China covering
Chinese companies. "In China, you don't have the breadth and
depth of coverage you have in Europe and the U.S. The market is
significantly more nascent."
Global asset managers are familiar with China's largest
corporations, because many of these firms are dual-listed in
Hong Kong and are therefore well covered by global banks and are
comfortable dealing with foreign investors, said Elaine Tse,
an associate portfolio manager at Wells Fargo China Equity Fund
based in San Francisco.
But there are hundreds of smaller companies listed only on
the mainland that have long flown under the radar. "Our job now
is to get to know all the companies listed domestically," said
Tse.
International brokers need analysts fluent in both English
and Mandarin with the experience and discipline necessary to
meet international compliance standards, but many banks have
under-invested in this area, so the talent pool in both Hong
Kong and mainland China is extremely shallow, say headhunters.
"Post-crisis, the banks cut their graduate trainee
programmes and that's really coming home to bite," said Sarah
Spencer, global markets director at headhunter Sheffield Haworth
in Hong Kong.
HIRING SPREE
Foreign brokerages are generally strongest at predicting the
fortunes of Hong Kong and Chinese companies, according to data
from StarMine, a Thomson Reuters company that ranks analysts by
the accuracy of their stock calls.
Deutsche Bank topped the ranking this year,
followed by Barclays, but these banks are experiencing
growing competition for talent from first and second-tier
domestic brokerages such as CICC, which are also building out
coverage and produce some of the top-ranked individual analysts.
Khosla said his firm tends to hire young mainland Chinese
from other industries, particularly consulting and accounting,
and then trains them up.
Spencer said Stock Connect was driving demand for China
analysts, particularly those experienced in covering banks,
healthcare, internet, technology, media, telecoms, transport and
infrastructure.
A top-ranked senior equity research analyst working at a
tier-one bank in Hong Kong could earn a base salary of between
$350,000 and $500,000, according to headhunters.
Many banks began expanding following the announcement of the
Connect scheme in April. Credit Suisse, Standard
Chartered, BNP Paribas and UBS are
among those firms that have expanded their China equity research
coverage in recent months.
"After the announcement in April, we ramped up our
coverage," said Vincent Chan, head of China equity research at
Credit Suisse in Hong Kong. The bank has hired junior analysts
to support sector heads in recent months.
In October, UBS poached Nomura's high-profile China banks
analyst Lucy Feng, who took two of her team with her, according
to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters. Nomura's head of Asia
equity research ex-Japan Melvyn Boey said the bank was in the
process of replacing the team and was selectively adding
headcount on top.
Other banks are planning additional research headcount once
budgets free up in the New Year, said Spencer.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Will Waterman)