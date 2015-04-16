HONG KONG, April 16 Dutch asset management firm Robeco said on Thursday it expects to secure approval from Luxembourg regulators to participate in a stock connect scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong as early as the end of this month.

Luxembourg regulators have been approving funds to participate in the scheme only on a case by case basis due to concerns regarding the safekeeping of assets under the scheme.

"We are not able to participate in the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect due to regulatory approval. But we expect to have that approval at the end of this month or early next month," said Victoria Mio, chief investment officer at Robeco.

The asset manager has fully used up its Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) quota to enter China's A-share market and is unlikely to apply for a fresh quota if it is allowed to use the stock connect channel, Mio said.

"We prefer using the stock connect. It's operationally more efficient and flexible."

Robeco Chinese Equities fund, which was launched in 1997, has a fund size of $1.29 billion.

Most large EU-regulated funds are still unable to participate in the scheme until Europe's main funds regulator, Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), is satisfied that the scheme protects investors.

The Hong Kong stock exchange tried to reassure investors that they retain ownership of shares held by the clearing house, though legal opinion remains divided over whether investors could enforce their rights to shares held under beneficial ownership in China.

About four funds, including Investec and East Capital, have obtained approval to invest in stocks in the Shanghai market via the stock connect scheme so far.

Sources close to the Central Bank of Ireland, Europe's other main funds regulator, said the bank had yet to approve UCITS fund, making Dublin one of the last major regulatory hurdles for the stock connect scheme. (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Michelle Price; Editing by Sunil Nair)