SHANGHAI, Sept 30 Chinese stocks are still overvalued despite crashing about 40 percent since mid-June but selling pressure has eased, meaning the market could be range-bound for some time despite longer-term downward pressure.

The average price earnings (PE) ratio on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, based on listed companies' 2014 earnings, remains at a hefty nearly 40 times, albeit down from 70 times in mid-June, although the Shanghai bourse's PE dropped to a relatively reasonable 15 times from 25 times.

Despite these high valuations, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index index's stabilisation and recovery from its August 26 trough of 2,850 points illustrates that the short-selling pressure that helped drive the market down has eased.

"The index appears to have hit its near-term bottom below 3,000 points," said Tian Weidong, an analyst at Kaiyuan Securities in the Western city of Xi'an. "It appears it will rebound above 3,200 points and could stay near that level in the short-term."

The index was trading around 3,050 ponits on Wednesday.

A variety of data shows that short-selling pressure has finally ceased.

Firstly, and most importantly, the near completion of the winding down of the so-called "grey market" margin lending is the biggest factor easing selling pressure that had stemmed from compulsory liquidation and precautionary stop-loss orders.

By Sept. 23, 69 percent of all accounts suspected to be for "grey market" margin lending have been cleaned up, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said last week.

The outstanding value of regular margin trading had fallen to 924.7 billion yuan ($145.6 billion) as of the end of last week, dropping below the 1 trillion-yuan mark for the first time since the market began plunging and less than half of the record 2.27 trillion yuan hit on June 18.

Secondly, the number of weekly new accounts opened for stock trading has stabilised around 300,000, marking a return to normal levels from a peak of above 1 million in mid-June.

Thirdly, the amount of money sitting in investors' stock accounts for settlement has stabilised and rarely rises or falls 100 billion yuan in a week.

During the peak of the market rout, it fell by as much as 1.18 trillion yuan in the week ended on June 26, after increasing by a record of 1.5 trillion yuan in the previous week.

Volumes have also tumbled with the 30-day average of share trading turnover in the Shanghai Stock Exchange down to about 360 billion yuan from nearly 1 trillion yuan as of end June.

While this easing of short-selling pressure should reduce market volatility, many brokers and analysts think the markets will remain under downward pressure.

"Confidence hasn't yet been rebuilt," said Li Zheming, an analyst at Datong Securities in the eastern city of Dalian. "The market has struck a delicate balance for now but if fresh economic data is outside of expectations, the balance will easily be broken."

Data on Monday showing that profits from industrial firms fell at their sharpest rate in four years in August suggest that the caution is warranted, with the world's second-largest economy forecast to grow around 7 percent this year - the weakest growth rate in a quarter century.

($1 = 6.35 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)