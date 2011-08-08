BEIJING Aug 8 A storm battering the northeast
Chinese coast on Monday whipped up waves that burst through a
dyke protecting a chemical plant, forcing residents to flee, the
official Xinhua news agency said.
The waves slamming into the coast near the port city of
Dalian in Liaoning province were brought by tropical storm Muifa
as it skated off the coast, breaking a half-built dyke
protecting the Jinzhou development zone near the city, Xinhua
reported.
Border protection troops rushed to the site to prevent sea
water from creating a spill of toxic chemicals from the Fujia
industrial chemical plant, it said.
Troops and police also helped disperse nearby residents,
said the report, which gave no details of any damage or
injuries.
"We do not know anything about the spill, and we cannot say
anything," said a woman working at the reception desk for the
Fujia chemical company who was contacted by Reuters.
A serious chemical leakage would be a fresh headache for
Liaoning, which recently suffered an oil spill from two offshore
platforms.
Pollutants from that spill have been found spreading to
beaches, and been blamed for losses to tourism and aquatic
farming businesses, Xinhua reported in July.
So far, China has avoided any serious damage from Muifa,
which weakened to a tropical storm from a typhoon as it
approached the country's east coast over the weekend.
Shandong province, which is across the Bohai Sea from
Liaoning province, moved hundreds of thousands of residents from
coastal areas and ordered tens of thousands of boats and other
vessels to stay in ports as the storm passed on Monday.
Earlier, the full brunt of the typhoon's core missed
Shanghai, but strong gusts knocked down billboards and briefly
cut power to at least two residential areas.
