BEIJING Aug 8 A storm battering the northeast
Chinese coast on Monday whipped up waves that threatened a dyke
protecting a chemical plant, forcing residents to flee while
soldiers and firefighters rushed to fill the breaches, news
media said.
The waves slamming the coast near the port city of Dalian in
Liaoning province were brought by tropical storm Muifa as it
skated off the coast, hitting a half-built dyke protecting the
Jinzhou development zone, official news agency Xinhua reported.
The growing holes in the protective wall threatened to
unleash a surge of sea water into a storage area containing
around 20 metal tanks holding oil-based chemicals at the Fujia
industrial chemical plant, said the website of the People's
Daily newspaper (www.people.com.cn).
"If the breach cannot be blocked up, toxic chemical products
may spill, and that would be extremely dangerous," the newspaper
website reported from Dalian.
Over a thousand firefighters, troops and border guards
rushed to prevent sea water from creating a bigger hole that
could trigger a spill of toxic chemicals from the Fujia plant,
said the People's Daily website.
Chinese television news showed trucks and earth movers lined
up to block the 200-metre wide breach with rocks and concrete
blocks.
State news agency Xinhua later reported that the situation
has been "brought under control for the time being," as the
breach has been filled.
The local government said it would quickly move the tanks
containing dangerous chemicals, adding that it has put in place
emergency measures in case of a chemical spill, Xinhua said.
Troops and police also helped disperse nearby residents,
said the report, which gave no details of any damage or
injuries.
"We do not know anything about the spill, and we cannot say
anything," said a woman working at the reception desk for the
Fujia chemical company who was contacted by Reuters.
Calls to the development zone, Dalian government and
Liaoning provincial government went unanswered.
A serious chemical leakage would be a fresh headache for
Liaoning, which recently suffered an oil spill from two offshore
platforms.
Pollutants from that spill have been found spreading to
beaches, and been blamed for losses to tourism and aquatic
farming businesses, Xinhua reported in July.
So far, China has avoided any serious damage from Muifa,
which weakened to a tropical storm from a typhoon as it
approached the country's east coast over the weekend.
Shandong province, which is across the Bohai Sea from
Liaoning province, moved hundreds of thousands of residents from
coastal areas and ordered tens of thousands of boats and other
vessels to stay in ports as the storm passed on Monday.
Earlier, the full brunt of the typhoon's core missed
Shanghai, but strong gusts knocked down billboards and briefly
cut power to at least two residential areas.
