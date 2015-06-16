HONG KONG, June 16 Hundreds of workers are on strike at a factory in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen that supplies Japan's Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo clothing brand, a Hong Kong-based labour rights group said on Tuesday.

Alexandra Chan, project officer of Students and Scholars Against Corporate Misbehavior (SACOM), told Reuters about 900 workers are on strike over plans for the factory to relocate.

The workers are also demanding that some employees who have already been dismissed be re-hired, she added.

A spokeswoman for Fast Retailing in Japan told Reuters the company is checking the status of operations at the Shenzhen factory. (Reporting By Donny Kwok and Viola Zhou; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)