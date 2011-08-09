BEIJING Aug 9 Hundreds of taxi drivers in the
eastern province of Zhejiang protesting rising fuel prices and
stagnant wages have gone on strike on Tuesday, just five days
after taxi drivers in the provincial capital returned to work
following similar disruptions, state news agency Xinhua said.
Over 200 of the 900 cabs in the city of Jiaxin in northern
Zhejiang were on strike, Xinhua said, citing the drivers. Dozens
of drivers parked their cabs near the city government.
In the province's south, over 100 taxi drivers also struck
Tuesday in Cangnan County of the city of Wenzhou, with dozens of
them parking nearby the county government.
The Xinhua report said drivers are demanding higher wages as
the cost of living and fuel prices have soared in the past few
years, but their incomes have barely risen. Representatives of
the striking drivers are currently in talks with authorities to
work out a solution, Xinhua said, citing the drivers.
Tuesday's strike comes as China said its annual inflation
quickened to a higher-than-expected 6.5 percent in July, its
highest mark since June 2008. .
About 1,500 disgruntled taxi drivers in Hangzhou went on
strike for three days last week, according to state media.
.
In response to the strike, Hangzhou's city government pledged
to hike cab fares by the end of October and provide cab drivers
temporary subsidies, which many drivers had dismissed it as too
little and too late.
A series of similar protests by taxi drivers have hit other
cities across the nation, highlighting mounting frustration
among migrant workers who make up a growing share of the
country's workforce.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)