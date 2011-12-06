SHANGHAI Dec 6 Chinese police detained
around a dozen workers at a Singapore-owned electronics plant in
Shanghai on Tuesday as a strike involving over 200 workers
extended into its seventh day in the latest labour unrest to hit
the country.
Around 80 workers also submitted a petition to local
authorities, seeking intervention against what they said was a
management plan for mass layoffs.
Strikes in China this year have pitted workers frustrated
about rising costs against companies struggling with an external
economic slowdown. The ruling Communist Party fears public
discontent could erode its authority and alarm investors.
"This hurts me so much. I have worked hard for them. They
are contravening labour law by asking us to leave but not pay us
any compensation. Why are the authorities siding with them? Who
can help us weak workers?" a female factory worker, who only
gave her surname as Wang, said.
Around a dozen workers at the factory owned by Hi-P
International were detained on Tuesday after they
knelt down at the main gate, blocking the shipment of heavy
equipment being removed from the factory that began earlier in
the day, workers said.
The workers first stopped work last Wednesday, denouncing
what they said was a plan to relocate the plant to a Shanghai
suburb and demanding compensation for layoffs. Workers have said
the company planned to hire new staff.
On Tuesday police stepped up its presence around the
factory, cordoning off some roads, as blue-jacketed workers held
banners demanding management explanations.
Hi-P, whose shares were trading up 2.4 percent on Tuesday,
is an electronics contract manufacturer whose customers include
Apple and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion,
according to media and analyst reports.
Hi-P could not be immediately reached for comment. The firm
has denied firing workers, saying it was in talks "with the
support of the authorities and the labour union".
In factory towns across the export powerhouse of the Pearl
River Delta, strikes have been triggered by a cycle of slowing
orders from the West and pressure for pay rises.
Thousands of striking workers have crippled production for
Western brands at shoe and bra factories in Guangdong province
and watch, sport and electronics plants to the south and west.
Stoppages disrupted production last year for automakers,
including Toyota and Honda, exposing the demands of 150 million
migrant workers. Many provinces boosted minimum wages.
But businesses struggling with razor-thin profit margins,
may have difficulty increasing pay this year.
