By John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI, April 25
SHANGHAI, April 25 A Chinese labour activist has
been freed after being detained for more than two days by
security agents who he says tried to convince him not to make
contact with workers involved in China's biggest strike in
years.
Zhang Zhiru's brief detention underscores nervousness among
officials about the strike, which began on April 14 at a Yue
Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd shoe manufacturing
complex that employs some 40,000 workers in the southern
industrial city of Dongguan.
A colleague of Zhang's at the Shenzhen Chunfeng Labour
Dispute Service Center, which he runs, was detained separately
on Tuesday and has not been released, Zhang told Reuters by
telephone on Friday.
Labour activists say the strike is one of China's biggest
since market reforms started in the late 1970s. It is already
starting to have ripple effects on businesses.
German sportswear firm Adidas AG is shifting some
orders from the factory to minimise the impact of the strike,
and a spokesman for Nike Inc, which also sources shoes
from the facility, said on Thursday the Oregon-based company was
watching developments closely.
Zhang had been working with other activists and lawyers to
help workers at Yue Yuen organise and press their demands
regarding social insurance payments. He visited the Dongguan
site on Monday after an attempt last week was thwarted by
security agents.
Speaking on Friday from the southern city of Shenzhen, next
to Dongguan, Zhang said domestic security agents summoned him to
a meeting on Tuesday and asked him to promise he wouldn't make
contact with the workers. He refused, and was taken to what the
agents said was a "vacation area" in the suburbs of nearby
Guangzhou, where they removed his mobile phone, confined him to
a room and barred him from making outside contact, he said.
They tried to convince him to write a statement that he was
"safe and on a trip for fun with friends," but he refused. He
was allowed a telephone call to his wife on Wednesday afternoon.
Late on Thursday morning, he was driven back to Shenzhen,
where he lives, and released, Zhang said. He was again told not
to make contact with the striking workers.
"They said this would be going against the work of the
government," which he was told was trying to facilitate an
arrangement to end the strike. "But, definitely, if the workers
have a need or if they have some questions and come to us we
will still give them opinions and suggestions, telling them how
they can better protect their interests," Zhang said.
The Dongguan office of the Ministry of State Security did
not have an immediate response to questions about the case.
Calls to the Dongguan police propaganda office went unanswered.
Geoff Crothall, at the Hong Kong-based watchdog China Labour
Bulletin, said the detentions of Zhang and his colleague were
illegal, but not a reflection of a broader crackdown amid a
recent wave of labour activism.
"We do not think it is politically motivated or represents a
crackdown on labour rights groups in general. Rather, it is a
local action in response to a specific issue," he wrote in
emailed comments.
Separately, a spokesman for the Ministry of Labour and
Social Security told reporters in Beijing on Friday that Yue
Yuen had been underpaying its social welfare contributions.
"The related department has already ordered the factory to
rectify the wrongdoings before April 25," Li Zhong said. "Our
ministry will continue to keep a close watch on the progress of
the issue."
(Additional reporting by Aileen Wang in BEIJING; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)