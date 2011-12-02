By Royston Chan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Dec 2 More than 200 workers at a
Singapore-owned electronics plant in Shanghai remained on
strike for a third day on Friday to denounce what they said was
a management plan for mass layoffs, the latest outbreak of
labour unrest in China.
Blue-jacketed workers, chanting slogans and holding aloft
banners demanding management explanations, blocked the entrance
to the factory owned by Hi-P International in the
Pudong district of China's commercial hub.
Hi-P is an electronics contract manufacturer whose customers
include Apple and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion
, according to media and analyst reports.
The workers first stopped work on Wednesday, denouncing what
they said was a plan to relocate the plant to a Shanghai suburb
and demanding compensation for layoffs. Workers said the company
planned to hire new staff.
Strikers said they had refused to sign agreements
stipulating that their jobs would be terminated by the end of
the year without compensation. They said the plant employed more
than 1,500 workers, most of them women.
Dozens of police officers kept watch on the workers. Workers
said police had beaten up some protesters on Wednesday. Calls to
Shanghai's public security bureau went unanswered.
"Give me justice!" workers shouted. Banners held up by
strikers included: "We want an explanation, we want the truth."
"They are moving the factory but I don't want to go there,"
said one worker surnamed Zhang, 28. "Now they just don't want to
compensate us. They do not want to even give us a single cent."
The workers planned to press their stoppage through the
weekend. Hi-P International did not respond to requests for
comment.
Hi-P International's shares had fallen 2.5 percent on Friday
in late afternoon trade, compared with a 0.3 percent drop for
Singapore's Straits Times benchmark index.
Strikes in China this year have pitted workers frustrated
about rising costs against companies struggling with an external
economic slowdown. The ruling Communist Party fears public
discontent could erode its authority and alarm investors.
In factory towns across the export powerhouse in the Pearl
River Delta, strikes have been triggered by a cycle of slowing
orders from the West and pressure for pay rises.
Thousands of workers have crippled production for Western
brands by stopping work at shoe and bra factories in the east of
Guangdong province and watch, sport and electronics plants to
the south and west.
Stoppages disrupted production last year for automakers,
including Toyota and Honda, exposing the demands of 150 million
migrant workers. Many provinces boosted minimum wages.
But businesses struggling with razor-thin profit margins,
may have difficulty increasing wages as weaker exports are
expected to slow the economy.
(Additional reporting by Charmian Kok and Kevin Lim in
Singapore and Melanie Lee in Shanghai, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee;
Editing by Ken Wills and Ron Popeski)