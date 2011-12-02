(Adds company comment, share price close)
By Royston Chan
SHANGHAI Dec 2 More than 200 workers at a
Singapore-owned electronics plant in Shanghai remained on
strike for a third day on Friday to denounce what they said was
a management plan for mass layoffs, the latest outbreak of
labour unrest in China.
Blue-jacketed workers, chanting slogans and holding aloft
banners demanding management explanations, blocked the entrance
to the factory owned by Hi-P International in the
Pudong district of China's commercial hub.
Hi-P is an electronics contract manufacturer whose customers
include Apple and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion
, according to media and analyst reports.
The workers first stopped work on Wednesday, denouncing what
they said was a plan to relocate the plant to a Shanghai suburb
and demanding compensation for layoffs. Workers said the company
planned to hire new staff.
Hi-P International denied that it had fired workers.
"The company is currently in discussion with the workers
with the support of the authorities and the labour union," the
company said in a statement to the Singapore stock exchange.
"The matter is expected to be resolved shortly."
It added that "there is no material impact" to the company's
production due to the strike.
Strikers told Reuters they had refused to sign agreements
stipulating that their jobs would be terminated by the end of
the year without compensation. They said the plant employed more
than 1,500 workers, most of them women.
Dozens of police officers kept watch on the workers. Workers
said police had beaten up some protesters on Wednesday. Calls to
Shanghai's public security bureau went unanswered.
"Give me justice!" workers shouted. Banners held up by
strikers included: "We want an explanation, we want the truth."
"They are moving the factory but I don't want to go there,"
said one worker surnamed Zhang, 28. "Now they just don't want to
compensate us. They do not want to even give us a single cent."
Workers planned to press their stoppage through the weekend.
Hi-P International's shares had fallen 2.5 percent on Friday
in late afternoon trade but recovered to close down 0.8 percent
-- compared to a 0.4 percent rise for Singapore's Straits Times
benchmark index.
Strikes this year have pitted workers frustrated about
rising costs against companies struggling with an external
economic slowdown. The ruling Communist Party fears public
discontent could erode its authority and alarm investors.
In factory towns across the export powerhouse in the Pearl
River Delta, strikes have been triggered by a cycle of slowing
orders from the West and pressure for pay rises.
Thousands of striking workers have crippled production for
Western brands at shoe and bra factories in Guangdong province
and watch, sport and electronics plants to the south and west.
Stoppages disrupted production last year for automakers,
including Toyota and Honda, exposing the demands of 150 million
migrant workers. Many provinces boosted minimum wages.
But businesses struggling with razor-thin profit margins,
may have difficulty increasing pay this year.
(Additional reporting by Charmian Kok and Kevin Lim in
Singapore and Melanie Lee in Shanghai, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee;
Editing by Ken Wills and Ron Popeski)