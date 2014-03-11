SHANGHAI, March 11 Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group
Ltd said it was up to IBM to resolve a wildcat
strike at a China-based factory, as a deal to buy the U.S.
company's server business had yet to be finalised.
More than 1,000 workers went on strike last week to protest
over the terms of their potential transfer to Lenovo, which said
in January it would buy one of the server businesses of
International Business Machine (IBM) for $2.3
billion.
In a statement posted on its website late on Monday, Lenovo
said the strike was an internal matter for IBM but it also
pledged to maintain the salaries and benefits of all workers
that chose to stay with the company after the deal is completed.
"Lenovo and IBM are two independent companies. Any
integration between Lenovo and IBM's x86 server department will
not be conducted until the deal is closed," the statement said.
"To ensure a smooth transition, Lenovo is committed to
provide opportunity for all employees from IBM's x86 server
department who transfer to Lenovo, without any reduction of
their wages and benefits," it added.
More than 7,500 IBM employees in more than 60 countries were
expected to transfer to Lenovo once the deal is completed,
Lenovo said. The workforce was a "great asset" and part of the
reason for the acquisition, it added.
The striking workers also had expressed concern about their
severance package if they decided to leave after the deal, which
is awaiting regulatory and government approval.
The IBM strike fits a growing pattern of industrial activism
that has emerged as China's economy has slowed.
A shortage of workers has shifted the balance of power in
labour relations, while smartphones and social media have helped
labourers organise and made them more aware than ever of the
changing environment, experts say.
On Tuesday, three workers said by telephone that many
colleagues had returned to work or quit, while others continued
to strike.