BEIJING, April 24 China will crack down on
strippers who perform at rural funerals, the Ministry of Culture
said on Thursday, taking aim at performances it described as
illegal and which corrupt "social morals".
State media have said burlesque shows at some funerals aim
to draw more mourners and show off the family's wealth, in a
practice that is infrequent, although gaining in popularity.
In a notice on its website, the ministry called for a "black
list" of people and workplaces that engage in such shows.
It singled out a group of burlesque dancers, the Red Rose
Song and Dance Troupe, who did a strip-tease after the
small-town funeral of an elderly person in the northern province
of Hebei in February.
The group took off their clothes after performing a
traditional song-and-dance routine, the ministry said.
One leader of Red Rose, surnamed Li, was punished with 15
days in detention and a fine of 70,000 yuan ($11,300) after law
enforcement officials intervened.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)