SHANGHAI May 16 China may roll out a new round of subsidies for energy-saving home appliances by as early as June, the China Business News reported on Wednesday, citing sources with the China Household Electrical Appliances Association.

However, the programme will not be extended to all energy-saving appliances and only those with high levels of efficiency will qualify, the paper said.

The programme could be announced in June or July, said unidentified sources with the association.

Shares in Chinese home electrical appliance makers rose as much as 2.18 percent on Tuesday on expectations that another round of subsidies would be introduced.

If true, the scheme would also support China's demand for copper, which is used widely in the electronics industry. The home appliance and electronics sector accounted for 16 percent of China's copper demand in 2010, of which air conditioner production accounts for the bulk of copper consumption, data by consultancy CRU Group showed.

Following the financial crisis in late 2008, Beijing launched various policies aimed at boosting sales of home appliances. But most of the schemes ended in 2011, prompting a drop in home appliance sales and creating a massive inventory backlog of air conditioners.

Analysts at China's CICC Research said in a recent report that inventories of air conditioners stood at 20 million to 30 million units at the end of 2011, equivalent to 3 to 4 months of sales. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)