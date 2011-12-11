BEIJING Dec 11 A Chinese envoy expressed
concern about tensions between Sudan and South Sudan over a fee
dispute threatening oil supplies from the recently separated
countries, and urged the two sides to peacefully resolve the
matter, Xinhua reported on Sunday.
China is a major customer for Sudanese crude oil and has
sought to maintain good relations with both countries since
South Sudan seceded in July, taking some three-quarters of the
formerly united country's 500,000 barrels per day of oil
production.
"China encourages the two parties to stick to the peaceful
option, adopt active procedures to avoid further escalation and
resolve the difference through dialogue and negotiations,"
Special Envoy for African Affairs Liu Guijin said in a statement
issued by the Chinese embassy in Khartoum and cited by Xinhua.
Liu held talks with Sudan's First Vice-President Ali Osman
Mohamed Taha in Khartoum on Saturday after visiting Juba,
capital of South Sudan, where he held similar talks with South
Sudan's officials, including President Salva Kiir Mayardit.
Oil is vital to both Sudan and South Sudan, but they have
not agreed on how much the landlocked South, which must send its
oil exports through pipelines in Sudan to a port, should pay in
transit fees.
Khartoum had threatened to stop South Sudan's oil exports
through Sudan if South Sudan failed to pay the oil exports'
transit fees.
Late last month Sudan denied it had halted South Sudan's oil
exports but said it had confiscated crude shipments to make up
for payments it claims South Sudan owes.
"The international community, including China, expresses
concern towards these developments," Liu said.
The United States, which along with Britain and Norway
formed a "troika" in 2005 to support peace efforts between the
two sides, said last week that new proposals in talks brokered
by the African Union warranted careful consideration.
