(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
JUBA, Sept 10 China will send 700 soldiers to a
U.N. peacekeeping force in South Sudan later this year to
protect civilians amid a rebellion in the African country, a
U.N. official said on Wednesday, denying a report they were
already being deployed.
The Wall Street Journal had quoted a spokesman for South
Sudan's president as saying the airlift of a Chinese infantry
battalion to the South Sudanese states of Unity and Upper Nile
was under way and would be completed in several days.
Joe Contreras, the acting spokesman for the U.N. mission in
South Sudan, known as UNMISS, said no date had been finalised,
nor the deployment area.
Contreras also denied peacekeepers were protecting industry
infrastructure in oil-rich South Sudan. China is the biggest
investor in the country's oil industry.
"Nowhere in the current mandate and mission does it say that
peacekeepers will be asked to defend oil industry installations.
When circumstances arise ... our peacekeepers will be called
upon to protect civilian oil industry workers but not the
refinery or pipeline or storage tanks," Contreras said.
Any participation by Chinese peacekeepers was in accordance
with U.N. Security Council authorisation and was only to
maintain peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing.
China is willing to increase its support for South Sudan
peacekeeping in line with Security Council requests, she told a
daily news briefing.
"We are currently in close communication with the United
Nations secretariat," Hua said, adding that China now has more
than 1,800 peacekeepers in Africa.
U.N. officials have previously said it would be the first
time China had contributed a battalion to a U.N. peacekeeping
mission. Last year China sent a smaller "protection unit" to
join a U.N. mission in Mali.
China has played an unusually active diplomatic role in
South Sudan.
Chinese officials have been in regular contact with Western
diplomats to help African mediators push for a halt to fighting
in the country. China has also pushed rival factions loyal to
President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar to talk.
Around five percent of China's oil imports came from South
Sudan when it was pumping at full tilt. The state firm China
National Petroleum Corp has a 40 percent stake in a joint
venture developing the country's oil fields.
(Reporting by Carl Odera in Juba; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by Dean Yates; Editing by Michael
Perry and Mike Collett-White)