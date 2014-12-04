BEIJING Dec 4 China's Bright Food Group Co has acquired Guangxi Fengshan Sugar Group, a leading miller in the southern Guangxi region, the company said on Wednesday, boosting its share of the world's second largest sugar market.

The acquisition will give state-owned Bright Food control of 45 million hectares of China's cane acreage, with a sugar production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes a year, making the firm the second largest processor in the industry, said Bright.

China is expected to produce about 12 million tonnes of the sweetener in the 2014/15 season.

Consumption of sugar in China is growing at around 2 percent a year, driven by rapid urbanisation in the world's second largest economy.

However, mills are facing cashflow difficulties after sugar prices hit their lowest in more than four years in September this year amid global oversupply, dragging down local prices already under pressure from mounting domestic inventory. This has created opportunities for acquisitions by larger companies.

"Bright has been looking for mills to buy since last year," said an analyst who declined to be identified.

Bright said the acquisition was a key step towards becoming one of the world's top ten sugar companies.

Best known for its 'White Rabbit' brand candy, Bright has been aggressively acquiring food companies overseas in recent years, and said last year that it was eyeing acquisition opportunities in the sugar sector.

In 2010 it was outbid by Singapore trader Wilmar International in the purchase of Australian conglomerate CSR's sugar business.

The Guangxi Fengshan group has 10 sugar mills and produced around 600,000 tonnes of sugar last season, said the statement. (Editing by Tom Hogue)