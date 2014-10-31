* Analysts expect govt to cut prices by at least 10 pct

* Could push farmers to switch to other crops

* May boost long-term appetite for sugar imports

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Oct 31 China's government is likely to cut the price sugar mills must pay for cane in 2014/15 by at least 10 percent, analysts said, potentially prompting some growers to switch to other crops.

A drop in cane acreage could boost long-term appetite for sugar imports as the world's No.2 consumer of the sweetener looks to meet demand from a rapidly urbanising population.

Chinese mills have to pay a fixed price for cane as part of Beijing's support for the estimated 40 million sugar farmers in the country.

But with prices for processed sugar near multi-year lows due to a global supply glut, some mills have struggled to pay for last year's harvest and have been lobbying for a sharp cut in prices in the crop year that started this month.

Sugar mills in the southern Guangxi region, accounting for around two-thirds of Chinese cane output, want prices slashed as low as 350 yuan ($57) per tonne from 440 yuan in 2013/14.

Zhan Xiao, a sugar analyst at Xinhu Futures, said the government had been pushing for a price of 400 yuan in negotiations with mills, but that it would likely go lower.

"They might reach a compromise of 380 yuan," he said.

A cut last year to 440 yuan from 475 yuan drove a 10 percent reduction in planting in Guangxi to less than 1 million hectares, said Du Xiaoxiao, an analyst at research firm Platts Kingsman.

That, along with bad weather last year, will shrink China's sugar output by at least 1.3 million tonnes this crop year to 12 million tonnes, she said.

However, record sugar inventories at mills of close to 2 million tonnes in late September, mean that any upturn in demand for imports would likely come further down the road.

Farmers in the country's south have increasingly been turning to less labour-intensive crops such as bananas and eucalyptus. Labour costs have soared in recent years and there is little chance of more mechansiation in mountainous Guangxi.

NOT SO SWEET

Growers have faced widespread arrears on payments for cane for the first time this year after domestic sugar prices plunged to a five-year low, well below mill production costs.

Guangxi's mills still owed 1.3 billion yuan to farmers at the end of September, said a mill manager, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"This year sugar prices are really too low. In 20 years its the first time that we owe money," said Liu Hande, vice chairman of the China Sugar Association, which largely comprises millers. He added that cane prices of 380-400 yuan for the current crop year would be "reasonable".

Nanning Sugar, among the country's 10 largest mills, this week reported losses of 93.4 million yuan for the third quarter of the calendar year, more than three times its losses in the same period of 2013.

Sugar sales in China have picked up in recent weeks, which should improve cashflow at mills and prompt them to pay up most of their debts to farmers, said Platts Kingsman's Du.

"But we don't rule out the possibility that a small amount will not be paid up (soon). That would have a negative impact on sugar growing."

(1 US dollar = 6.1121 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)