BEIJING Nov 1 The Chinese government will sell its sugar reserves immediately if there is a big price rise in the fourth quarter, a government official said on Tuesday.

"It would be no problem (for the government) to do that," said Liu Xiaonan, a deputy chief of the economic and trade department under the National Development and Reform Commission, during a sugar conference in Haikou, according to a transcript published on Guangxi Sugar Network's website. (www.gsmn.com.cn/)

The government did not want to pressure sugar prices, but it was not willing to see prices rise much either, Liu said.

China sold 1.88 million tonnes of sugar in the 2010/11 crushing year started in October last year to tame high local prices, which neared historical high levels in the calendar third quarter.

The benchmark May 2012 sugar futures contract traded on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange CSRc4 closed the morning five yuan lower at CNY6,708 yuan per tonne.

Liu said sugar supply in the 2011/12 crushing year was likely to be guaranteed as global sugar output was on track for an output increase, while the international sugar shortage was turning into surplus.

China had been increasing sugar imports in recent years to meet local shortages and fill government reserves, he added.

China imported 1.67 million tonnes of sugar in the first nine months of the year, up 22 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Zheng Xiaolu and Don Durfee; Editing by Chris Lewis)