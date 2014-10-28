(Adds bank's lending target)

By Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI Oct 28 All it would take is a handshake: China's president and Japan's prime minister greet each other cordially for a bilateral meeting at an Asia-Pacific leaders' summit, and from there deals are approved, consents are granted, and doing business starts looking a little more straightforward.

That is the hope of the Japanese business community in China, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) , according to Hidekazu Horikoshi, the China head of Japan's biggest lender, which counts around 8,000 Japanese firms in China as clients.

Despite a gradual recovery in sales for most Japanese firms in China, some are still struggling with delays in government approval for projects and business licenses despite meeting all requirements, he said.

"Every Japanese company expects that once a photo of Xi Jinping and (Shinzo) Abe shaking hands is carried in newspapers, those approvals would be given immediately," Horikoshi told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, noting that BTMU would welcome the reconciliatory gesture although the bank itself has been receiving full support of authorities.

The handshake could symbolize a warming of relations which have been frosty since a diplomatic row two years ago, which has also had a chilling effect on business.

Sales of Japanese goods plummeted after a territorial dispute in September 2012 triggered anti-Japan protests and boycott of Japanese goods, with sales of Japanese cars falling by nearly half.

At the time, China-based executives of Japanese companies said they were being banned from participating in tenders for some government projects. They also noted a slowdown in clearing regulatory paperwork.

Reflecting the rapid cooling of interest in the world's second-biggest market, Japan's direct investment into China fell over 40 percent during the first nine months of this year.

Horikoshi said BTMU, the core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, is still expanding its business in China and currently has plans to increase its revenue by 10 percent next year as it expands its lending portfolio to Chinese and multinational firms.

He said the bank planned to expand its non-Japanese loan portfolio, now accounting for around 40 percent of overall lending in China, to over half within the next "two to three years."

However, the lack of transparency of Chinese firms, including some state-owned enterprises, was proving to a very high hurdle for Japanese business to get over, Horikoshi said.

"The disclosure level of even some listed companies is in many cases not sufficient," he said, citing factors such as the difficulty in determining the ownership structure of companies.

