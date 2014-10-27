HONG KONG Oct 27 Asset manager GF International Investment Management said on Monday that it plans to set up offices in New York and London next year, the latest Chinese financial institution to expand overseas to tap growing demand for yuan assets.

"We'll also sell the first China bond ETF (exchange-traded fund) in the U.S. within four weeks," Nathan Lin, chief executive officer at the firm told Reuters in an interview, adding the U.S. market has advantages in depth and liquidity.

Chinese asset managers, including GF International, are making efforts to expand beyond Hong Kong to attract more foreign investors as China accelerates the opening up of its domestic markets.

China CSOP Asset Management told Reuters earlier on Monday that it was looking to expand business in the US.

Lin said demand for yuan assets will increase over time and he expected more offshore yuan clearing banks to be set up globally to facilitate yuan settlement.

Bank of China's Sydney branch is set to win regulatory approval to begin clearing trades in yuan, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, paving the way for Australia to become an offshore hub for the Chinese currency. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)