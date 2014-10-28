BEIJING Oct 28 Chinese peer-to-peer lender Jimubox, which counts Chinese tech major Xiaomi among its backers, said on Tuesday it plans to raise several hundred million dollars in the next year as it looks to more than triple its lending business to 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion).

One-year-old Jimubox will have provided 3 billion yuan in online financing by the end of the year, CEO Dong Jun told Reuters in an interview, up from 100 million at the end of 2013, having tapped into an investor base that is mostly between the ages of 18 and 29.

The firm's aim to triple its business by the end of 2015 reflects the explosive growth of the overall online financing industry that is challenging banks by offering far higher interest rates than traditional bank products and increasing banks' fundraising costs.

However, the industry faces regulatory uncertainty as it currently operates under informal government directives, awaiting detailed rules from the China Banking Regulatory Commission expected later this year, Dong said.

Instead of relying on depositors like a bank, Jimubox acts as a peer-to-peer lender that connects retail investors with individuals and small and medium enterprises looking for short-term loans. Most loan terms are six months to one year.

Dong said Jimubox particularly appeals to younger investors - roughly 60 percent of those investing through Jimubox are between 18 and 29 years old with nearly 90 percent under 39 - by requiring a minimum investment of only 100 yuan, about $16.

"Our original target customer was someone who couldn't access high-end financial products at banks, couldn't access trust products, couldn't invest in products requiring 500,000 yuan or 1 million yuan," Dong said. "But they want returns higher than inflation. These types of investors are all young people."

Interest rates for Jimubox investors go as high as 12.5 percent, Dong said, compared to a cap on bank deposits of roughly 3.3 percent. These high rates has pushed up lending costs for banks and forced them to look beyond traditional deposits.

The company has about 70 people around the country conducting due diligence on prospective investments, a process that generally takes one to five days. Important documents as well as pictures of the borrowers' operations, be it a meat vendor or a property investment, are posted to its website.

Jimubox announced in September it had received $37 million in a second round of funding lead by Xiaomi.

The firm hopes to finance its expansion from six provinces to the entire country by raising "several hundred million" dollars from US dollar-denominated funds, Dong said. US dollar funds are smarter at investing in tech, although the company primarily hopes to find Chinese operational partners as its only operates on the mainland, he said.

