Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire pharmaceutical packaging firm for about 556.2 million yuan ($89.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xsvjSo' bit.ly/1J6tf8a
($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.