BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Barnes & Noble Education reports third quarter 2017 financial results
BEIJING, March 20 China-based solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings declared bankruptcy on Wednesday, state news agency Xinhua said.
On Monday Suntech said that it had defaulted on $541 million of its bonds due on Friday, triggering cross-defaults on loans from International Finance Corp and Chinese lenders.
* Barnes & Noble Education reports third quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 28 Nestle SA-backed Accera Inc said on Tuesday its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed a late-stage study, adding to the laundry list of disappointments in the pursuit of an effective treatment for the rampant mind-wasting disease.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: