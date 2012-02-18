SHANGHAI Feb 18 Chinese cookware maker
Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd, controlled by French home
appliance company Groupe SEB, said on Saturday that
its products are safe, refuting media reports that its pans
could cause health problems.
On Thursday, state broadcaster China Central Television
(CCTV) said in a report that some of Supor's cookware products
contained an excessive amount of manganese -- a chemical element
which, if taken in large amounts, can cause neurological damage
to humans.
Supor said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that
all of its stainless steel cookware products have met China's
safety standards.
It added that although most countries, including China, had
not set standards related to the amount of manganese in pots and
pans, Supor has had its products tested and certified as safe by
the standards of Italy, which it said was the only developed
country that has published manganese-related standards.
"Our company will continue to strengthen quality management,
and will continue to provide high quality," Supor said.
Supor, China's biggest cookware maker, makes products
ranging from frying pans to rice cookers, and is majority-owned
by SEB, which owns brands such as Tefal and Moulinex.
Trading in Supor shares, which was suspended on Friday in
response to the media report, will resume next week, the company
said.
Its shares closed at 15.68 yuan ($2.49) on Thursday before
the suspension, down 6.1 percent so far this year.
China's food industry has been beset by a series of scandals
over quality, including carcinogenic and other disease-causing
ingredients found in milk and other foods, which have eroded
consumers' confidence.
($1 = 6.2991 yuan)
