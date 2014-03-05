BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BEIJING, March 5 China's process to approve Syngenta's MIR162 genetically modified corn is underway after the firm submitted additional material to authorities in November and should go through quickly, Vice Agriculture Minister Niu Dun said.
"The approval process would go through very quickly," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the opening of China's parliament on Wednesday.
Asked if the corn variety could be approved within the first half of 2014, he said: "It is possible." He said the exact timing would depend on the agriculture ministry's biosafety committee.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.