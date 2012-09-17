Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
BEIJING, Sept 17 Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told a representative of a Syrian opposition group on Monday that the political solution to the crisis in Syria must be led by its people, and repeated Beijing's rejection of external intervention.
China has been keen to show it does not take sides in Syria and has urged the government there to talk to the opposition and take steps to meet demands for political change. It has also said a transitional government should be formed.
Yang made the comments to a representative of Syria's National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Aileen Wang,)
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.