BEIJING Feb 16 Meddling in Syria by
foreign powers risks stirring up a hornets' nest of bloodshed
and instability in the Middle East which could shock markets and
derail the weak global economy, China's top newspaper said on
Thursday.
The commentary in the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the
ruling Communist Party, comes in the face of criticism from the
West and many in the Arab world over China's and Russia's veto
of a U.N. resolution calling for Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad to quit over an 11-month-old crackdown.
China said it was simply trying to prevent more violence in
Syria and has sent envoys to the region to explain its stance.
"The political ecology in the Middle East is extremely
frail, a tangled mess of thousands of years of ethnic and
religious conflict," the People's Daily said.
World powers must realise this and handle bloodshed in Syria
and Middle East tensions with a sense of realism, the paper
said, noting that the spread of conflict would be a
"catastrophe" in a crucial phase of global economic recovery.
"The Middle East is the world's most important fuel depot.
If gripped by chaos, oil prices would skyrocket, shocking the
stock market, financial systems and economies," the paper said.
A weak political equilibrium in the region has emerged, but
if broken, all manner of latent problems will emerge which no
single superpower can control, the paper said.
The author used the pen name "Zhong Sheng", which can mean
"voice of China" and is often used to give Beijing's position on
foreign policy.
The People's Daily said Washington's aim was to establish a
friendly government in Syria to counter the influence of its
"old enemy" in the region, Iran.
"Once Syria sets up a pro-Western regime, Iran will loose
important backing in the region," it wrote.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao vowed this week to work through
the United Nations to seek an end to the strife, but a senior
official traveling with Vice President Xi Jinping in Washington
warned that missteps by the United Nations could worsen
bloodshed.
Assad on Wednesday promised a referendum in two weeks on a
new constitution leading to elections within 90 days, but made
clear he was still intent on crushing the uprising with tanks
and troops. Opposition figures spurned the referendum offer.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Ben Blanchard and
