(Adds quote)
By Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina
BEIJING Feb 16 China disapproves of armed
intervention or regime change in Syria, a minister said on
Thursday before leaving on the first official trip to Syria
since Beijing blocked a U.N. resolution calling for President
Bashar al-Assad to step down.
The West and many in the Arab world scolded China for its
veto after months of bloodshed between Syrian forces and
protesters demanding reform. Beijing said it was simply trying
to prevent more violence and was acting in accordance with the
U.N. charter.
It later sent two junior envoys to the Middle East to
explain its position.
"(China) does not approve of the use of force to interfere
in Syria or the forceful pushing of a so-called regime change,"
the Foreign Ministry cited Vice Foreign Minister Zhai Jun as
saying on its website (www.fmprc.gov.cn).
Zhai, who will travel to Syria on Friday and Saturday, said
China believed that "sanctions or the threat of sanctions are
not conducive to the appropriate resolution of this issue".
The Foreign Ministry did not give details of
Zhai's agenda or who he would meet. Last week, Zhai met a Syrian
opposition delegation in Beijing.
The trip, a step up in China's efforts to mediate the
crisis, comes days after it warned that Western powers should
tread carefully at the United Nations in dealing with Syria, or
risk worsening violence.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao vowed this week to work through
the United Nations to seek an end to the strife.
Zhai's trip follows one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov, who days after the veto travelled to Damascus as the
United States shut its embassy and European countries recalled
their envoys.
"We urge the Syrian government and all of its political
parties to immediately and fully end all acts of violence and
quickly restore stability and normal social order," Zhai said.
"We call on the government of Syria to seriously heed the
people's legitimate desire for reform and development and call
on the various political factions to express their political
aspirations non-violently under the rule of law," he added.
China wants the Syria crisis solved within the framework of
the Arab League, he added.
Imad Mustafa, Syria's former ambassador to the United
States, now ambassador to China, said in an interview with
China's Xinhua news agency this week that any Chinese envoy
would be warmly welcomed.
"Last week, Russia's foreign minister visited Syria and in
Damascus about 2 million people holding Russian flags turned out
to greet him and say 'thank you'. If Chinese officials also pay
a visit there, there would be even more Syrian people there to
greet them," he said.
China's ruling Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's
Daily, said in a commentary foreign meddling in Syria risked
stirring up a hornets' nest of instability in the Middle East,
which could shock markets and derail a weak global economy.
"The political ecology in the Middle East is extremely
frail, a tangled mess of thousands of years of ethnic and
religious conflict," the People's Daily said on Thursday.
World powers must realise this and handle bloodshed in Syria
and Middle East tension with a sense of realism, it said.
The author used the pen name "Zhong Sheng", which can mean
"voice of China" and is often used to give government positions
on foreign policy.
The People's Daily said the United States wanted to
establish a friendly government in Syria to counter the
influence of its "old enemy" in the region, Iran.
"Once Syria sets up a pro-Western regime, Iran will loose
important backing," it said.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)