SHANGHAI Aug 23 China's Taikang Life, in which Goldman Sachs owns a 12 percent stake, hopes to list in Shanghai and Hong Kong in three years, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Taikang Life chairman Chen Dongsheng.

Beijing-based Taikang Life must make it into the industry's top four before it launches the IPO plan, Chen was quoted as saying by the Shanghai Securities News.

Last year, Taikang Life was ranked fifth in the domestic life insurance market, local media reported.

Taikang Life, which has an asset base of about 300 billion yuan ($46.9 billion), reported a profit of over 2 billion yuan in 2010.

In April, Goldman Sachs beat several bidders, including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co , Blackstone Group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings , to win the auction for the Taikang stake, worth around $900 million.

Two other major Chinese insurers are planning offerings in Shanghai and Hong Kong as soon as later this year.

New China Life, part-owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial , had filed an application to list in a dual Hong Kong and Shanghai IPO, sources told Reuters this month.

People's Insurance Company of China Group's (PICC) $5 billion-$6 billion dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai is also expected to hit the market later this year or early next year.

($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)