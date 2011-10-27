BEIJING Oct 27 China is set to allow another
four Taiwanese banks to open branches in the country to boost
financial cooperation, China's bank regulator said on Thursday.
In a statement on its website (www.cbrc.gov.cn), the China
Banking Regulatory Commission said it would also allow the
mainland branches of six Taiwanese banks to start yuan-related
businesses as soon as possible. It did not identify the banks.
So far, 15 Taiwan banks had set up six branches and 10
representative offices in China, it said.
China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949
and while the two sides consider each other political rivals,
trade and economic ties have deepened as the self-ruling island
counts the world's No.2 economy as a major markets.
