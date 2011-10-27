BEIJING Oct 27 China is set to allow another four Taiwanese banks to open branches in the country to boost financial cooperation, China's bank regulator said on Thursday.

In a statement on its website (www.cbrc.gov.cn), the China Banking Regulatory Commission said it would also allow the mainland branches of six Taiwanese banks to start yuan-related businesses as soon as possible. It did not identify the banks.

So far, 15 Taiwan banks had set up six branches and 10 representative offices in China, it said.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949 and while the two sides consider each other political rivals, trade and economic ties have deepened as the self-ruling island counts the world's No.2 economy as a major markets. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chris Lewis)