(Adds context, Taiwan ministry confirmation)
Jan 5 China said on Tuesday it would allow
transit stops in Taiwan for its citizens travelling from three
Chinese cities, allowing people from the mainland to travel on
from the island for the first time.
The change is another step towards normalising travel
arrangements between the two sides which have enjoyed
increasingly close business ties over recent years, and follows
the launch last week of their first telephone hotline.
It comes days before Taiwan goes to the polls for elections
likely to put into power a political party that Beijing
distrusts.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Ma
Ying-jeou met in Singapore at a historic summit in November, the
first in 66 years.
China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated
Chinese Nationalist forces fled to the island in 1949 after
losing a civil war to the Communists.
Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring the
island of 23 million people, which it calls a renegade province,
back under its control, particularly if it were to make moves
towards formal independence.
Up to now, mainland citizens have been allowed to travel to
Taiwan but are not allowed to travel on from there to another
destination. Airlines from both sides operate between the
mainland and Taiwan.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement on its
website that passengers flying from Nanchang, Kunming and
Chongqing will be allowed to transit through Taiwan's main
international airport before flying on to third destinations.
Mainland passengers in transit will not be allowed to leave
the airport, it said, adding that the plan would be implemented
after preparatory work between the two sides was completed.
Taiwan's President Ma had expressed his appreciation of the
plan, his office said in a statement, and EVA Airways,
Taiwan's second-biggest airline, also welcomed it.
"It's a joint effort by governments across the strait.
We're happy to see it happening," K. W. Nieh, a senior vice
president at the airline, told Reuters.
"We hope more cities will be added to really implement it."
The island's independence-leaning Democratic Progressive
Party is on track to trounce the China-friendly ruling
Nationalists (KMT) when Taiwan votes in a new president and
parliament on Jan. 16.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu and Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez, Robert Birsel)