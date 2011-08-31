BEIJING/TAIPEI Aug 31 Sinopec Group, parent of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Corp , the Fujian provincial government and a Taiwan consortium have signed a framework agreement to build a $4.5 billion petrochemical complex in Fujian.

The complex, to be located in Gulei of Zhangzhou city, is initially designed to have crude refining capacity of 16 million tonnes per year (320,000 bpd) and ethylene production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per year, industry officials said.

They did not specify what stake each side will hold.

"This is just a letter of intent." said a Sinopec official. "The project needs government approval."

If approved, the project would be the largest investment by Taiwan in the oil sector in mainland China, the world's second largest oil consumer and the fastest growing major economy.

It would also be the third major refinery in Fujian province after a 240,000 bpd joint venture by Sinopec, Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil and a 240,000 bpd refinery planned by China's Sinochem Corp.

The Taiwan consortium comprises four companies -- China Petrochemical Development Corp , Ho Tung Chemical Corp , LCY Chemical Corp and USI Corp , the companies said earlier this month.

They would conduct feasibility studies on the Fujian project, but the investment would only proceed after receiving government permission and approval from the companies' board of directors, the companies have said in stock exchange filings.

Taiwan currently bans petrochemical firms from setting up strategic facilities such as naphtha crackers and refineries in political rival China, though downstream production such as for plastics is allowed.

Taiwan's Economic Ministry, in a statement on its website (www.moea.gov.tw), said companies are still not allowed to invest in naphtha crackers in China, but added that the ministry would proceed with a review of the proposed Fujian project.

Earlier this year, Taiwan's government said it might lift a ban on setting up petrochemical refining activities in mainland China. (Reporting by Judy Hua in BEIJING and Jonathan Standing in TAIPEI; Editing by Ken Wills)