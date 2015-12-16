BEIJING Dec 16 Plans by Chinese state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup to invest $2.6 billion in Taiwan should not be politicised, China's government said on Wednesday, after the frontrunner in the island's January presidential polls said they posed a "huge threat".

Long-standing political tension between the neighbours has seen Taiwan put restrictions on Chinese investments in its prized semiconductor sector, with an eye to protecting intellectual property and trade secrets.

Tuesday's comments by Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party viewed with suspicion by China, flag potential regulatory obstacles for the technology conglomerate's ambition to take control of three Taiwan chip firms.

Asked about opposition to the deal, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said it was a purely commercial issue.

"It should not be politicised," Ma told a regular news briefing.

Economic and business links between the two sides are beneficial for both, with Taiwan having gained the most, as can be seen from its large trade surplus with China, he added.

"The trend of economic cooperation and development across the Taiwan Strait can't be stopped, and can't be diverted, because of the will of a single person," Ma said.

China considers democratic Taiwan to be a renegade province, to be bought under Beijing's control, by force if necessary.

Unigroup plans to take a stake of about 25 percent in each of three chip test and packaging firms: ChipMOS Technologies Inc , Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) and Powertech Technology Inc.

The deals have yet to win shareholder and regulatory approvals in Taiwan, however.

China has also been upset this week over news that the Obama administration is expected to authorise the sale of two guided missile frigates to Taiwan, despite its opposition to the deal.

The sale would mark the first time in four years that the United States has shipped arms to Taiwan, the longest such gap in nearly four decades.

Past U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan have attracted strong condemnation in China.

Ma said China was "resolute" in its opposition to any form of weapons sale by any country to Taiwan.

All parties should recognise that the basic guarantee of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is to oppose Taiwan independence, he added.

"At the same time, we hope that Taiwan can value the good current status of the peaceful development of relations, and do more to benefit the improvement and development of ties."

China has vowed never to accept an independent Taiwan.

"There is no way out for Taiwan independence, which also does not enjoy popular support," Ma added. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)