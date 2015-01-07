TAIPEI Jan 7 Taiwan's financial regulators on Wednesday said they are studying plans to allow individual Chinese investors to trade local stocks via Taiwan's offshore securities units, in the latest sign of warming ties with the mainland.

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman William Tseng told reporters that details would be available in June and implementation would begin in the third quarter.

"We hope to attract big Chinese investors to stock-related products," he said.

Business and financial ties across the Taiwan Straits have gathered steam since President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008.

