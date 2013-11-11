BEIJING/LOS ANGELES Nov 11 A controversy over a
child's remark on an American television talk show that jokingly
advocated killing Chinese people to avoid paying down U.S. debt
to that country continued to simmer three weeks after the event,
as China on Monday sharply criticized the show's host.
Chinese-American groups staged a protest demonstration on
Saturday outside the California headquarters of ABC, the
broadcaster of the show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
The controversy blew up after a segment of the show that
aired on Oct. 16. Host Jimmy Kimmel, who often uses children on
his show for comedic effect on adult issues, asked a group of
four children during a non-scripted segment how the United
States should pay back the $1.3 trillion it owes to China, the
world's second-largest economy. A 6-year-old replied, "Kill
everyone in China."
Kimmel replied: "That's an interesting idea."
Kimmel's show is pre-taped.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said ABC must
respond to the Chinese-American community's protests.
"It's necessary to point out that spreading racism and
hatred runs counter to the media's social responsibility," he
told a regular news briefing.
ABC has issued a statement expressing regret for the
incident, and Kimmel apologized on Oct. 28 on his show.
ABC, which is owned by Walt Disney Co, on Saturday
issued a statement in Chinese intended for China that apologized
again for the segment and said it has added new quality
controls.
"The simple fact is, the segment should never have been
broadcast," ABC said in the statement. "Systems we have in place
for these types of things did not function properly, and steps
have been made to try and prevent this kind of egregious mistake
from occurring in the future."
ABC's apologies have yet to temper outrage among
Chinese-American groups, which held a demonstration against
Kimmel and ABC outside the network's Burbank, California,
headquarters on Saturday. The demonstration attracted 1,500
people, the Burbank Leader, a local newspaper, reported.
Critics say ABC should have cut the offending segment before
it was aired. The network said it had no further comment after
Saturday's statement.