BEIJING Nov 1 Chinese regulators are investigating whether online payment platform Taobao Mall holds a monopoly, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday, after it announced an up to tenfold fee hike for some businesses using its service.

The Commerce Ministry "suspects Taobao Mall may have held a monopoly", the official China Daily cited Nie Linhai, deputy commercial counselor of the ministry's Department of Electronic Commerce and Informatization, as saying.

The ministry "is discussing this issue with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and National Development and Reform Commission", it added, referring to the country's powerful economic planning body.

A spokeswoman for Alibaba Group, which owns Taobao Mall, declined to comment.

Taobao Mall, China's largest business to consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform, said last month it would increase its annual membership fees from 6,000 yuan ($944) to between 30,000 yuan to 60,000 yuan depending on the type and scale of the business.

The company said the fee increase was necessary to improve the overall standard of sellers on the platform, keeping the fees as collateral for sellers to reach certain service and sales targets and giving back a portion for those that hit the targets.

That triggered a wave of online protests from thousands of small-business owners and their supporters, Chinese media reported.

Days later, Alibaba Group said it would invest 1.8 billion yuan to aid the development of small-to-medium sized enterprises on Taobao Mall. Alibaba said the investment was aimed at helping small business pursue higher quality goods and services and protect the interests of consumers.

It said 1 billion yuan of the amount would be used to offset half of the increased deposits and 500 million yuan would be used to help some firms obtain loans.

Alibaba Group, which also owns Etao and Hong Kong-listed Alibaba.com , is about 40 percent-owned by Yahoo Inc .

The Chinese government has called for the establishment of new rules to govern the country's booming e-commerce sector. ($1 = 6.355 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Melanie Lee in Shanghai; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)