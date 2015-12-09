(Updating with details throughout)
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
BEIJING Dec 9 China will cut export taxes on
steel billet and pig iron from the start of 2016, the finance
ministry said on Wednesday, the latest move by the world's top
steel producer to erode a domestic glut and offer a lifeline to
the stricken industry.
Exports of the two products are relatively modest, but the
move will likely fuel concerns that the world's biggest consumer
of industrial raw materials is exporting its excess output to a
saturated global market, accelerating a price rout.
"This kind of strategy is aimed at redirecting this
oversupply in China to other countries," said Helen Lau, analyst
with Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
As part of a raft of measures aimed at boosting economic
growth in the world's second-largest economy, the ministry said
it will cut the 25 percent export tariff on billet and pig iron
to 20 percent and 10 percent respectively from Jan. 1.
The move underscores the deepening crisis in the world's
biggest steel industry as the country's economic growth slows,
leaving stricken mills to struggle with plunging prices, waning
demand from real estate to shipbuilding, and tight credit. Many
have gone bankrupt or cut output.
Chinese steel mills have cut shipments of both products
since 2008 when duties were raised to current levels. In
January-October, China exported 141,659 tonnes of pig iron and
5,367 tonnes of steel billet, said Kevin Bai, analyst at CRU in
Beijing.
Preliminary customs data on Tuesday showed China's shipments
of steel products topped 100 million tonnes for the first time
in the first 11 months of the year.
Two exporters in China said the tariff cut was too small to
help boost exports, but it will likely escalate trade tensions
with Europe and the United States, which have accused the
country's mills of deliberately dumping surplus production.
Market participants were surprised by the move, coming just
weeks after authorities hit back at criticism from abroad about
its support for the industry and saying Beijing did not set out
to encourage steel firms to boost exports.
As part of Wednesday's statement, the government said it
would also eliminate export tariffs on phosphoric acid and
ammonia and cut taxes on some energy raw materials, but it did
not identify which materials would be subject to the cut.
It kept tariffs on naphtha, jet kerosene, diesel, fuel oil,
ethylene/propylene, propane and benzene unchanged. It also kept
base metals and nickel pig iron tariffs unchanged.
(Writing by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Melanie
Burton in MELBOURNE; Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Florence Tan and
Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Pullin)