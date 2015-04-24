SHANGHAI, April 24 China's securities regulator
on Friday denied market talk that the government is considering
a series of measures to cool the stock market, including a hike
in stamp tax on stock trading.
On Thursday, rumours circulated on social media claiming
that several government agencies had met and suggested raising
stamp taxes, resuming capital gains tax, and limiting margin
financing to cool the market which they considered to be
"bubbly".
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a
statement that the tax rumours were fictitious, and it will
punish those who spread the rumour.
The CSI300 index of top Chinese companies was
trading down 0.5 percent in early morning trade, after ending
flat on Thursday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Eric
Meijer)