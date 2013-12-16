* Nickel import tax will rise to 1 pct in 2014 from zero

* Indium export tax will be cut to 2 pct in 2014 from 5 pct (Adds analyst's quotes)

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Dec 16 China will raise the import tax on non-alloyed nickel such as refined metal to 1 percent in 2014 from zero in 2013, in a move that could reduce the domestic market's oversupply.

China is the world's top nickel consumer and a large importer of the metal, used in stainless steel production and in the plating industry.

"Imports may fall slightly as the costs rise," said Xu Aidong, chief nickel analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike. She added that about half of China's imports of refined nickel this year had been for financing purposes - used by importers as a collateral for short-term loans.

The domestic nickel market had a surplus currently caused by increased production of nickel-pig-iron, a low-grade ferro-nickel in China, and lower imports could help ease the oversupplied market, Xu said.

China imported 143,380 tonnes of refined nickel and alloys in the first ten months of 2013.

China also will cut the export tax on indium to 2 percent in 2014 from 5 percent in 2013, a list released by the Ministry of Finance (www.mof.gov.cn) on Monday showed.

China is the world's top indium producer.

The State Reserves Bureau had tendered on Dec. 6 to buy 100 tonnes of indium from state-owned companies but was unsuccessful because its bid price was lower than spot prices.

Indium, used in LCD screens, hit two-year highs in September as investors on a Chinese exchange for the metal built up stocks, hoping a growing world economy will spur sales of consumer electronics. (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)