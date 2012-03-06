BEIJING, March 6 China will focus on
improving its tax system and lowering structural taxes in its
2012 fiscal policy, which would be kept "pro-active", Finance
Minister Xie Xuren said on Tuesday.
Chinese leaders say they want to improve the country's tax
system to lower the tax burden on smaller companies and help
them cope with rising operating costs.
Analysts say China also needs to reform its fiscal system
and allocate more state revenue to local governments to fund
numerous infrastructure projects.
Xie was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual
parliamentary meeting.
