By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, March 6 China's local governments
should set up special funds to repay some of the 10.7 trillion
yuan ($1.7 trillion) debt they owe and must use all their fiscal
resources to do a "good job" in paying their creditors, Finance
Minister Xie Xuren said on Tuesday.
Xie said China would continue to take measures to ensure
debt risks are under control and that Beijing was considering
incorporating debts of its local governments into the national
budget.
"Various local governments need to set up debt repayment
funds to use all their fiscal resources available to repay their
debts," Xie told a news conference on the sidelines of China's
annual parliamentary meeting, the National People's Congress.
"We ordered local governments to do a good job in repaying
their debts."
Xie did not elaborate on how debt repayment funds would
work, or what the impact would be if Beijing were to include
local government debt in the national budget.
Nor did he define what "all fiscal resources"
encompassed, a vital point for investors speculating that China
will force local authorities to privatise or securitise assets
to repay debts run-up on infrastructure built at Beijing's
behest to boost economic growth after the 2008/09 financial
crisis.
Liu Qiao, professor at Peking University's Guanghua School
of Management, said the central government could be considering
a type of securitisation where local authorities package debt
and issue bonds based on it.
"Maybe it's on a case-by-case basis to work it out. If
there's a huge gap the central government will do something. But
they first need to make sure which (debts) can be paid back,"
Liu told Reuters.
"The central government is asking the local governments to
closely monitor and see what they can pay. If they need help,
they will need to justify it. The central government would be a
last resort," Liu said.
IF GOOD LOANS GO BAD
Many analysts believe local government debt could
threaten China's banks if cash-strapped local governments
default and saddle them with a stock of sour loans.
As banks supplied most of the local government loans, a
domino effect could put overall financial system stability at
risk in a worst case scenario .
Although China's local debt woes have festered for over a
year, Beijing has offered few details on the extent of the
problem or possible solutions.
The lack of information led some analysts to guess at least
a fifth of loans, worth 2-3 trillion yuan, have gone bad. They
say that could cause banks' non-performing loan ratios to more
than quadruple to about 5 percent.
But the head of China's biggest bank said on Tuesday that
the lion's share of its local government loans are doing well
and are backed by adequate cash flows.
Analysts expect state banks will roll over much of what is
owed by local governments rather than report them as sour loans
on their balance sheets.
HSBC estimates China's debt burden is still manageable at 55
percent of GDP, but says the rub is in the cash shortage faced
by local governments that could cause "a major bank default".
Faster privatisation would save banks from bad loans that
can easily quintuple or more, analysts say.
On fiscal policy, Xie said China would focus on improving
its tax system and lowering structural taxes this year. He added
China was still studying ways on how to expand a pilot property
tax on luxury homes.
Chinese leaders say they want to improve the country's tax
system to lower the tax burden on smaller companies and help
them cope with rising operating costs.
To reduce the need for local Chinese governments to borrow
heavily in future, analysts say Beijing also needs to give them
a bigger share of state revenues as part of a wider reform of
the fiscal system.
($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)
Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards
reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Chris
Lewis, Kim Coghill and Sanjeev Miglani)