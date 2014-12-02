SHANGHAI Dec 2 China will toughen its stance on
tax avoidance by foreign firms to prevent tax payments being
directed overseas, the official Xinhua news agency has said,
after Beijing levied $140 million in back taxes from U.S. firm
Microsoft Corp last week.
Beijing will closely monitor the profit levels of foreign
firms operating in China to ensure companies do not shift
profits to other regions where taxes are lower, a practice known
as "base erosion and profit shifting" (BEPS), the Xinhua report
late on Monday said.
China is cracking down on business practices by overseas
firms in China, with a series of probes by anti-trust regulators
prompting business lobbies to say multinational firms were being
singled out by Beijing.
Xinhua reported last week that a U.S. company whose name
starts with "M" must pay the Chinese government 840 million yuan
($137 million) in back taxes and interest, as well as more than
100 million yuan in additional taxes a year in the future.
The report said the firm was one of the world's 500 biggest
firms and had established a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in
Beijing in 1995. Microsoft, which did not deny its involvement,
is the only company that fits that description.
"China will coordinate with other countries to clamp down on
BEPS plotting and cross-border tax avoidance," Zhang Zhiyong,
deputy director of the State Administration of Taxation, told
Xinhua.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other G20 country leaders
pledged to increase efforts to prevent tax avoidance last month.
China is the largest country for foreign direct investment
but this fell for the fourth straight period on a cumulative
basis in October, underscoring investor caution as the world's
second-largest economy cools.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)