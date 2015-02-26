* Foreign institutional investors get some clarity on tax
* Beijing to tax profits from previous five years
* Hundreds of millions of dollars withheld amid uncertainty
* Investment community calls for enforcement consistency
BEIJING, Feb 26 Chinese regulators have revealed
key details of how China plans to tax past profits of foreign
institutional investors via cross-border investment programmes,
said sources who attended a compliance training session for
programme participants in Beijing on Thursday.
The new policy would apply to profits earned by the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme and
the renminbi-denominated version of the same programme (RQFII)
between Nov. 17, 2009 and Nov. 16, 2014, the sources said.
Foreign investors have long been frustrated by Beijing's
reluctance to specify how past trading profits would be taxed,
while reserving the right to tax them later, making it hard to
accurately value portfolios.
Together, the two programmes have been issued quotas to buy
an estimated $116 billion worth of Chinese stocks, bonds and
money instruments by regulators, nearly ten times the amount of
quota currently used by foreign investors through the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect pilot launched in November.
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been withheld by QFII
and RQFII asset managers awaiting a decision on what taxes will
be applied, experts have estimated.
The training session on Thursday was intended to show
foreign fund managers how to comply with the new regime, the
sources said, although regulators present told them the training
materials should not be interpreted as actual policy.
"People have been talking about the taxation issue for many
years. It (the lack of clarity) is a negative for QFII," said
one participant, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the
sensitivity of relations with the regulators.
"Now, it's finally coming."
After Nov. 16, 2014, the tax policy applied to foreign
individual and institutional investments upon the launch of the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector would presumably come into
effect.
During the five-year period specified, the new policy would
apply the 10 percent corporate tax rate to profits from
transactions involving equities and hybrid products, but would
not be applied to pure bond or convertible bond transactions,
the sources said.
However, no firm deadline or specific timeframe for the
start of the new regime was given, they added.
Neither the China Securities Regulatory Commission nor the
State Administration of Taxation (SAT) answered calls requesting
comment.
Individuals familiar with the tax authorities' thinking said
an informal agreement framework between major banks and
brokerages and Chinese tax officials had already been reached
before the Chinese new year.
That agreement, one of those sources said, covered the same
five-year back calculation period, and also specified that no
interest penalty would be applied.
Other clauses included a commitment to let standing
international tax treaties apply. Two sources said Beijing would
require institutions to pay up by the end of 2015.
However, some foreign investors have expressed concern that
different taxation policies would be applied to different
institutions behind closed doors, and questioned whether SAT
would actually follow up with a formal announcement.
"The recent apparent decision to collect the tax
retroactively will be very expensive indeed," wrote investment
company industry association ICI Global in a letter to Chinese
regulators.
It went on to warn against unequal or inconsistent
implementation of tax collection by different regional branches.
"Collection procedures must be consistently applied by each
local tax office," ICI Global wrote. "Guidance applicable to all
tax authorities must be provided by a central authority."
($1 = 6.2584 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Beijing Newsroom; Additional reporting by
Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI, and Michelle Price in
HONG KONG; Editing by Mike Collett-White)