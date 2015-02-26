* Foreign institutional investors get some clarity on tax

BEIJING, Feb 26 Chinese regulators have revealed key details of how China plans to tax past profits of foreign institutional investors via cross-border investment programmes, said sources who attended a compliance training session for programme participants in Beijing on Thursday.

The new policy would apply to profits earned by the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme and the renminbi-denominated version of the same programme (RQFII) between Nov. 17, 2009 and Nov. 16, 2014, the sources said.

Foreign investors have long been frustrated by Beijing's reluctance to specify how past trading profits would be taxed, while reserving the right to tax them later, making it hard to accurately value portfolios.

Together, the two programmes have been issued quotas to buy an estimated $116 billion worth of Chinese stocks, bonds and money instruments by regulators, nearly ten times the amount of quota currently used by foreign investors through the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect pilot launched in November.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been withheld by QFII and RQFII asset managers awaiting a decision on what taxes will be applied, experts have estimated.

The training session on Thursday was intended to show foreign fund managers how to comply with the new regime, the sources said, although regulators present told them the training materials should not be interpreted as actual policy.

"People have been talking about the taxation issue for many years. It (the lack of clarity) is a negative for QFII," said one participant, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of relations with the regulators.

"Now, it's finally coming."

After Nov. 16, 2014, the tax policy applied to foreign individual and institutional investments upon the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector would presumably come into effect.

During the five-year period specified, the new policy would apply the 10 percent corporate tax rate to profits from transactions involving equities and hybrid products, but would not be applied to pure bond or convertible bond transactions, the sources said.

However, no firm deadline or specific timeframe for the start of the new regime was given, they added.

Neither the China Securities Regulatory Commission nor the State Administration of Taxation (SAT) answered calls requesting comment.

Individuals familiar with the tax authorities' thinking said an informal agreement framework between major banks and brokerages and Chinese tax officials had already been reached before the Chinese new year.

That agreement, one of those sources said, covered the same five-year back calculation period, and also specified that no interest penalty would be applied.

Other clauses included a commitment to let standing international tax treaties apply. Two sources said Beijing would require institutions to pay up by the end of 2015.

However, some foreign investors have expressed concern that different taxation policies would be applied to different institutions behind closed doors, and questioned whether SAT would actually follow up with a formal announcement.

"The recent apparent decision to collect the tax retroactively will be very expensive indeed," wrote investment company industry association ICI Global in a letter to Chinese regulators.

It went on to warn against unequal or inconsistent implementation of tax collection by different regional branches.

"Collection procedures must be consistently applied by each local tax office," ICI Global wrote. "Guidance applicable to all tax authorities must be provided by a central authority." ($1 = 6.2584 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Beijing Newsroom; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI, and Michelle Price in HONG KONG; Editing by Mike Collett-White)